Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) After wrapping up the Manali leg, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey have reached Kasol to shoot for their much-awaited next, "Rahu Ketu".

Sharing a couple of pictures from the shoot, Pulkit wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Kasol schedule on, Rahu Ketu in action now!"

Reacting to the post, Pulkit and Varun's 'Fukrey' co-star Richa Chaddha penned in the comment section, "cute plz enjoy and love to brother chooches."

The 'Glory' actor was seen posing with Varun, Shalini, and 'Rahu Ketu' director Vipul Vig in his latest post.

Recently, talking about his next, Varun revealed that he is naturally inclined towards the comedy genre.

“This is such a special film and such a fun story to bring to screen. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like a homecoming. Comedy is my happy space, and with Rahu Ketu, we are bringing a unique idea to the audience. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the madness we’re about to create," Varun said.

Pulkit and the team kicked off the filming of “Rahu Ketu,” with a traditional pooja ceremony.

He took to social media and dropped some sneak peeks from the religious ceremony with the cast and crew of "Rahu Ketu". The post was accompanied by the caption, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!.”

"Rahu Ketu" marks Pulkit’s first on-screen pairing with Shalini. However, the actor has shared screen space with Varun in the popular “Fukrey" franchise.

Over and above this, Pulkit's lineup further includes the forthcoming sports drama "Glory". He will be seen alongside Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky in his OTT debut.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, "Glory" has been backed by Atomic Films.

