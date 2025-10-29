Pulkit Samrat shares romantic birthday moment with his ‘forever’ Kriti Kharbanda by the beach

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat made wife Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday extra special with a heartwarming post from their beach getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fukrey’ actor shared romantic pictures of the two enjoying a serene moment by the sea, accompanied by a loving note where he called her his “forever.” The couple looked radiant as they celebrated Kriti’s special day in the most beautiful way.

Sharing a series of their mushy clicks, Pulkit wrote, “Somewhere between the salt on our skin and the sunset in your eyes, I found my forever! Happy birthday.. favourite view! @kriti.kharbanda.” The first romantic picture shows Pulkit and Kriti gazing into each other’s eyes while posing for the camera, lying together on the sandy beach. In the next photo, Kriti looks stunning in a red monokini as she relaxes by the shore, with Pulkit lovingly admiring her. Other snapshots capture the couple striking romantic poses, perfectly reflecting their effortless chemistry and deep bond.

Notably, Pulkit Samrat often expresses his love and admiration for Kriti Kharbanda on social media. Just last month, when the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

actress completed nine years in Bollywood, the proud husband penned a heartfelt note celebrating her journey and called himself her “biggest fan.”

Sharing a still from her debut film, Kriti wrote, “Dear Bollywood We met 9 years ago today. You’ve made me laugh, cry, hustle, and grow. You’ve given me memories that will last a lifetime. Here’s to our complicated, beautiful relationship. Bollywood debut: Survival: Dance numbers: Tears, tantrums, triumphs: Heroine feels: 9 years later, I’m still here… and still not done Thank u for your love and not keeping it a RAAZ.”

Taking to the comment section of her post, Pulkit wrote “Biggest Fan”. He also shared a heartfelt message for his wife on Instagram. The actor wrote, “9 years in the industry and you only just beginning!! So much more for the world to witness. So much more for the world to love!! Congratulations love!!”

--IANS

ps/