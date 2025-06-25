Pulkit Samrat relishes 'pahado wali Maggi' during the Manali schedule of Rahu Ketu

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat is currently busy working on his highly-awaited drama "Rahu Ketu", alongside Varun Sharma, and Shalini Pandey.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Samrat treated his InstaFam with some sneak peeks from the ongoing Manali schedule of Vipul Vig's directorial.

The post showed the 'Fukrey' actor playing with a dog in between the shots, along with relishing the appetizing 'pahado wali Maggi', and petting a horse.

During his stay in Manali, he also posed for some stunning photos amidst the beautiful lush-green backdrop of the hill station.

The post further includes a still of Samrat chatting with co-stars Varun, and Shalini.

Samrat was also seen enjoying the beautiful weather of Manali during a car ride in one of the clips from his latest post.

He was also seen posing with director Vipul Vig in another one of the images.

"Currently operating on a few hours of sleep, shoot madness & had roz pahado wali Maggi! Maggi to banti hai na thand mein!?

PS: 2nd slide is my fav.. aapki? #manali #RahuKetu #RahuKetuKiDuniya," he penned the caption.

Samrat has been constantly sharing glimpses of the "Rahu Ketu" shoot on social media.

The filming of “Rahu Ketu” commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony.

Sharing the professional update with the netizens, Samrat dropped a video of performing the mahurat puja, along with the team. His post was accompanied by the caption, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies!.”

"Rahu Ketu" marks Pulkit’s first professional collaboration with Shalini, whereas he has previously worked with Varun in the popular “Fukrey" franchise.

Samrat's lineup further includes his OTT debut, "Glory" in which he will be seen essaying the role of a boxer.

--IANS

pm/