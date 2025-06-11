June 11, 2025 12:03 AM हिंदी

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma seek blessings at the Hanuman temple amidst uncertain times

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma faced a major setback as they became victims of financial fraud by someone close to them.

During these uncertain times, the couple sought blessings at the Hanuman temple. Glimpses of them offering prayers were shared on their official YouTube handle.

Before this, these two shared a heartfelt video on their official YouTube channel, revealing what they are going through at the moment.

Puja was heard saying in the video, "These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us, and we have no idea what will happen next. We have become victims of a fraudulent financial scam, losing a huge amount. We have ended up losing our entire life-saving in this."

"We now again will have to start from zero, but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. During these testing times, all we want is your support and prayers. We believe in God," she added.

Puja revealed that her husband Kunal has been the most affected by the incident.

Without taking any names, Kunal shared that they had been victims at the hands of a close one, someone they had known for the last three years. "When you trust someone who you have known for almost 3 years it is bound to affect you," he said.

Puja said that despite being deeply shattered by the incident, they are making an effort to move ahead in life. She also requested everyone to show their love and support to help them overcome this challenging phase of their life.

However, Puja and Kunal refrained from divulging any further details about the incident.

Towards the end of the clip, Kunal shared that they did not even speak about this with their families.

On the professional front, Puja is currently seen on the show "Hasratein S2".

Apart from her, the second season of the popular show also features Sandeep Kumaar in the lead, who is seen as Arjun on the show. "Hasratein S2" streams on Hungama OTT.

--IANS

pm/

