Proud moment: Leaders hail India becoming world’s 4th largest economy

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) After India officially overtook Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, Union ministers and BJP leaders hailed the milestone as a moment of national pride and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision for a rising India.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi said the achievement reflects a decade of consistent economic progress.

"Prime Minister Modi's leadership has steadily advanced India over the past ten years. During the UPA era, India was ranked eleventh, then it rose to fifth, and now it is in fourth place. This means Prime Minister Modi’s goal of becoming the third-largest economy is underway," she stated.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth echoed similar sentiments, calling it a proud moment for all Indians.

"It is a matter of pride for 140 crore countrymen. It is our good fortune that we have become the fourth-largest economic power in the world. This is the resolve of Prime Minister Modi... His goal is to take the country forward without stopping, without getting tired, only through work," MoS Seth said.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana said, "This is a proud moment for every Indian. The progress our country has made in the last 11 years is remarkable. Prime Minister Modi's dream is for us to soon become the third-largest economy in the world."

BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal emphasised the scale of transformation under Modi’s leadership. "Since Prime Minister Modi took charge of the country, under his skilled leadership and strong willpower, India, which was once ranked 11th, has now become the fourth-largest economy in just 10–11 years," he said.

The official confirmation of India surpassing Japan came from NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam during a press briefing after the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a $4 trillion economy," he said, citing IMF data.

"It is only the US, China, and Germany which are larger than India. If we stick to what is being planned, in 2.5 to 3 years, we will be the third largest economy," he said.

Subrahmanyam added that the current geopolitical and economic environment is favourable for India's continued growth.

--IANS

rs/svn