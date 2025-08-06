Producer Sameer Nair watches Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan; Calls film a searing, powerful work of art!

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Sameer Nair, one of the producers of ace director Mari Selvaraj's eagerly-awaited sports drama 'Bison Kaalamaadan', featuring actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead, has now praised the film after watching the director's cut, saying that his production house was "so so proud to be producing this bold and brilliant film."

Sameer Nair's production house Applause Entertainment recently took to its social media timelines to share the news that the producers had watched the director's cut of the film. It put out a poster with producer Sameer Nair's thoughts about the film after watching it.

Sameer Nair said, "Just watched the Director's Cut of #BisonKaalamaadan by Maari Selvaraj. A searing, powerful work of art that left us astounded. This is Mari (on fire). We at Applause are so so proud to be producing this bold and brilliant film releasing this Diwali."

For the unaware, Bison Kaalamaadan, which is a sports drama, will hit screens worldwide on October 17 this year. The film has been produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Bison will be an electrifying sports drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj. Dhruv Vikram plays a Kabaddi player in the film, which will feature Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead.

Sources also say that the film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

Packed with raw energy and Mari Selvaraj’s signature storytelling, Bison, they say, will be a landmark Tamil film that will leave audiences inspired and exhilarated.

The film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram, who has had to make a herculean effort to play the role, had posted an emotional post on Instagram about working on this film when the shooting for this film was wrapped up.

He wrote, "After years of preparation, several months of filming, shedding blood, sweat and tears, it’s finally a wrap on BISON. The process of shooting and prepping for this film has changed my life. Thank you @mariselvaraj84 Sir for fortifying my soul and giving me an experience of a lifetime."

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

Bison, short for Bison Kaalamaadan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K. The film has editing by Sakthi Thiru and is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Saigal, director Pa Ranjith and Aditi Anand.

