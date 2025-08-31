Producer Rajsekar Pandian's daughter Anthra wins honours in 16th Asian shooting championship in Kazakhstan

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Anthra Rajsekar, the second daughter of well known Tamil film producer Rajsekar Pandian, who is also the CEO of actor Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment, has now done the country proud by winning two medals -- a gold and a bronze --at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship that was held in Kazakhstan.

Anthra won the bronze in the Trap Women Youth (Individual) category. Interestingly, the gold and the silver medals also went to Indian women in the same category. While Taniskka Senthil Kumar won the gold medal in this category, the silver medal went to Nilaa Rajaa Baalu. All three shooters are from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Anthra also combined with the other two medal winners in the Individual category to help India claim the gold in the Trap Women Youth Team event. Talking exclusively to IANS, producer Rajsekar Pandian, who is known to be passionate about the sport of shooting and who is himself an ace shooter, said that this was a very proud moment for him.

"This championship was held in Shymkent city in Kazakhstan. The Indian shooters overcame the challenge from shooters of six other countries to win the medals. I am very proud of Anthra. It was my dream that one of my daughters should follow my passion for shooting. Anthra is just 17 years old. She began shooting from the time she was 12. Anthra intends to pursue a career in shooting," explained producer Rajsekar Pandian, who was visibly very excited and happy that his daughter had done the country proud.

He went on to say that the young shooter would now start preparing for the National shooting Championship and two other selection trials for the next season. "The ultimate aim will however be to win the gold at the 2028 Olympics that are to be held in Los Angeles," he proudly informed.

--IANS

mkr/