Producer A M Rathnam meets Telangana CM; Requests film ticket price hike in Telangana

Chennai, May 30 (IANS)A M Rathnam, the producer of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu, on Friday said that he had called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss his film and also the issue of revision in prices of film tickets in Telangana.

Taking to his timeline on X, Rathnam wrote, "Today, I had the honour of meeting Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO Sri @revanth_anumula garu to discuss our film #HariHaraVeeraMallu. This project is a passion-driven historical epic set in the 17th century during the Mughal period, depicting the Battle of Dharma. It is made on a grand scale with great attention to authenticity and detail, far beyond the scope of a regular commercial film."

He also went on to say, "I also took this opportunity to speak about the ticket price revision in Telangana, which is crucial for films of such scale and vision. I sincerely thank Hon’ble CM garu for his valuable time, warm reception, and encouraging words. His support means a lot to us and to the Telugu film industry."

Sources close to the unit of the film disclosed that the producer had requested for a hike in film ticket prices in Telangana.

Directed by A M Jothi Krisna, the period film features Pawan Kalyan as the protagonist, Nidhi Aggarwal as the leading lady and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jothikrishna had disclosed in an earlier interview.

The film, which was originally started in 2020, has been made with a lot of determination.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit' is scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has music by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S.

Production design for the film is by Thota Tharani and Editing is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

--IANS

mkr/