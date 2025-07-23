Proclaimed offender involved in 110 cases nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious interstate criminal and fugitive, Nizam alias Nazir alias Sikander (38), from Jahangirpuri.

The accused, wanted in five criminal cases related to burglary and the Arms Act, had been on the run for over a year.

According to police, Nazir was a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in five cases registered at various police stations in Delhi, including Kalkaji, Rajouri Garden, Mangolpuri, and Maurya Enclave. He is accused under IPC sections 379, 380, 454, 411, 34, 174A, and the Arms Act. Nazir, a Class 5 dropout, began his criminal career in 2008 with a dacoity preparation case in Jahangirpuri.

Since then, he has been linked to more than 110 criminal cases in Delhi and Mumbai, mainly related to burglary, robbery, and illegal arms possession.

The Southern Range of the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Ajit Kumar under the supervision of ACP Girish Kaushik, formed a special team to track the accused.

After weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering across Delhi-NCR, Nazir was nabbed from Jahangirpuri on July 21.

During interrogation, Nazir confessed to frequently relocating to Mumbai’s Malad and Thane areas to evade arrest. In Mumbai, he operated under the alias Sikander and committed at least 11 burglaries, primarily targeting locked residential flats.

“He typically committed crimes alone to maintain secrecy and avoid sharing the stolen proceeds. To evade arrest in Delhi, he frequently relocated to Mumbai, where he operated mainly in the Malad and Thane areas. In Mumbai, he used the alias Nazir alias Sikander and committed 11 burglaries in locked residential flats,” said DCP Aditya Gautam.

Nazir is currently listed as an Active Bad Character (BC) of Jahangirpuri police station. Police said all concerned authorities have been informed of his arrest, and further legal proceedings are underway.

--IANS

sas/dpb