August 26, 2025 10:50 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar today

Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar today

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to join Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra (Voter Rights Yatra) in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday.

The Yatra, part of the INDIA bloc’s state-wide campaign, aims to raise awareness about electoral rights and alleged vote suppression, with a strong push from top Congress and opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi will begin the day’s Yatra at 8:00 a.m. from Hussain Chowk in Supaul city. From there, his convoy will proceed through Mahavir Chowk, Gandhi Maidan, and Lohia Nagar Chowk, culminating at Degree College Chowk.

Party workers and supporters from neighbouring districts such as Saharsa and Madhepura are expected to join in large numbers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni will also participate in the Supaul leg of the Yatra. Their presence underscores the INDI alliance's coordinated effort to mount pressure on the ruling NDA ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi will be in Bihar on August 26 and 27. She will participate in key events in Supaul today and is scheduled to visit the Janaki Temple in Sitamarhi tomorrow to offer prayers.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which began earlier this month, has already covered significant ground across Bihar. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi drew wide public attention during the Seemanchal leg of the Yatra by riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle for 2 km, with BPCC president Rajesh Ram as his pillion rider.

He also stopped at a roadside dhaba near Jalalgarh on the Purnea-Araria route, where he interacted with locals over tea.

The Congress-led campaign seeks to highlight issues around voter suppression and democratic accountability, branding the Yatra as a “battle to protect electoral rights.”

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Anurag Kashyap reveals how the title ‘Nishaanchi’ was coined

Anurag Kashyap reveals how the title ‘Nishaanchi’ was coined

From performance to camera, realme P4 Series emerges best smartphone under Rs 20K segment

From performance to camera, realme P4 Series emerges best smartphone under Rs 20K segment

Saiyami joins Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan in ‘Haiwaan’, starts shooting in Kochi

Saiyami joins Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan in ‘Haiwaan’, starts shooting in Kochi

Janhvi Kapoor: My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage was full of aggression, internal struggle

Janhvi Kapoor: My mother’s performance on Dance of Rage was full of aggression, internal struggle

Apple to open its fourth India retail store in Pune on Sep 4

Apple to open its fourth India retail store in Pune on Sep 4

Anupam celebrates 40 years with Kirron, recalls special ‘Outlander’ gift during her illness

Anupam celebrates 40 years with Kirron, recalls special ‘Outlander’ gift during her illness

Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi

Today a special day for India’s quest for self-reliance, green mobility: PM Modi

Stock market tumbles after US moves to levy steep 50 pc tariffs

Stock market tumbles after US moves to levy steep 50 pc tariffs

ED raids 13 locations linked to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in hospital construction scam case

ED raids 13 locations linked to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in hospital construction scam case

Nehal Chudasama: It’s a myth that beauty queens are perfect

Nehal Chudasama: It’s a myth that beauty queens are perfect