Priyanka Chopra's little one Malti channels her inner artist

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra's little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, keeps on making cute appearances on her parents' feed. Most recently, PeeCee took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of her daughter.

The photo dropped by the diva showed little Malti holding a chart paper with two paint hand prints on them. While one of the prints was in red, the other one was in blue. We could also see a small bucket of paint and a doll placed next to her.

Dropping the pic on the photo-sharing app, PeeCee wrote, "My angle".

Earlier today, the 'Barfi' actress disclosed which 'pro' untied her hair after an eventful Diwali bash in London in the absence of husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to IG, Priyanka posted a video of herself being assisted by her hairstylist Luka.

In the clip, Priyanka was heard saying, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is."

Panning the camera towards Luke, untying her hair, she added, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck."

Luke was heard saying again and again, “I'm under pressure here”, leaving Priyanka laughing.

When Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee's hair, he said, "We're out."

Sharing the post on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji). (sic)."

On Sunday, Priyanka uploaded a video with husband Nick on social media where the two were on their way to the airport, and Nick turned hairdresser for his wife.

Admiring her husband's new skill set, Priyanka said, "You're getting good at it."

Nick also revealed that he is multi-tasking at the moment- helping his wife with her hair, while enjoying a baseball match on the television.

--IANS

pm/