Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti turns ‘captain’ of the ship

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a fun moment aboard a yacht, where her daughter Malti Marie channeled her inner captain as she took the wheel.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of daughter Malti and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas sitting at the helm of the boat. Malti could be seen sitting on the captain’s chair and holding on to the steering wheel.

For the caption, Priyanka hilariously wrote: "Aye aye captain!" along with the tags @maltimarie and @mamadjonas.

Earlier on June 20, Priyanka celebrated her 43rd birthday with a family holiday in the Bahamas. The post had Priyanka posing on the yacht in a stunning red off-shoulder dress.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018, after which the couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes “Head Of States”, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted in the comedy-actioner.

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut.

She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Adding to the line-up, Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include 'SSMB 29', a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

--IANS

dc/

