Priyanka Chopra's breakfast diaries with “Thepla”, Aamir Khan & Rani Mukerji

Mumbai Oct 1 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai, India, and is clearly having a great time, especially with her breakfast! The actress recently gave fans a glimpse into her simple yet lip-smacking breakfast through her social media story with a special twist.

The global star shared a picture of herself indulging in a plate full of thepla (savoury pancake made with gram flour and fenugreek leaves), coconut chutney and mango pickle. Relaxing in a white bathrobe, the actress was seen loving every bit of the breakfast items. What caught attention was her activity on her mobile phone.

PeeCee shared that alongside her breakfast she was listening to the iconic song "Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Kardiya" from the 90s hit movie "Ghulaam". The movie that starred Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. Her story, captioned "Day 2 Mumbai Mornings", reflected the warmth of being back home. The actress who landed in Mumbai on the 29th of September, for a professional commitment, has been sharing multiple photos from her Mumbai stay at a plush hotel.

Just yesterday, Chopra shared a serene view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link straight from her hotel room in Mumbai with the caption "Never Gets Old". The photo highlighted her deep connection with Mumbai's skyline and its timeless charm. In another picture, she showed herself cosyin colourful fuzzy socks, unwinding while enjoying the calming sea view with heart emojis.

She was also seen enjoying her bowl of healthy “poha”. Priyanka, despite her hectic schedule, was seen paying a visit to the North Mumbai Durga Pooja Pandal to seek the blessings of Maa Durga. The actress even shared a photo of herself, straight from the pandal, seeking blessings from the divine.

The actress also reunited with director Aryan Mukherjee and actress Tanishaa Mukerji at the pandal.

