Priyanka Chopra thanks Tanishaa, Ayan Mukerji for warm welcome at Ashthami pooja

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has expressed gratitude for Ashthami pooja. She went on to thank actress Tanishaa and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for the warm welcome at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the idol of Goddess Durga from the pooja.

“On this Ashtami, feeling grateful for Maa Durga's blessings! Thank you @tanishaamukerji & @ayan mukerji for having me,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

On September 30, Priyanka paid a visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. The diva was captured by IANS, offering prayers to Maa Durga wearing a beautiful blue salwar kameez, paired with silver jhumkas, with her hair tied in a low bun. After offering her prayers, she was seen posing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji, along with other devotees.

Over the last few days, numerous Bollywood celebs have visited the Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, and Ayan being the hosts as the pandal is organised by their family every year.

On the acting front, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her. Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

dc/

