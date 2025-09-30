Priyanka Chopra takes Maa Durga's blessings at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai, and embracing the Durga Puja festivities, she paid a visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal on Tuesday.

The diva was captured by IANS, offering prayers to Maa Durga wearing a beautiful blue salwar kameez, paired with silver jhumkas, with her hair tied in a low bun. After offering her prayers, PeeCee was seen posing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji, along with other devotees.

Over the last few days, numerous Bollywood celebs have visited the Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, and Ayan being the hosts as the pandal is organised by their family every year.

Earlier today, PeeCee used social media to give her InstaFam a glimpse into her peaceful morning in the Maximum City.

Priyanka posted a string of pictures relaxing by the sea-facing view of the city in a plush hotel. One of the photos showed PeeCee facing the camera in a white bathrobe, enjoying a simple yet delicious Maharashtrian breakfast, 'poha' (flattened rice garnished with peanuts, curry leaves, and a hint of lemon).

"Morning Mumbai", she simply captioned the post.

Her post further included a serene view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, along with the caption "Never Gets Old". We could also see PeeCee cozying up in colourful fuzzy socks, unwinding as she enjoyed the calming sea view.

Priyanka is believed to be in Mumbai to attend an event for a brand that she is associated with.

On Monday, Priyanka congratulated Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination for the film "Amar Singh Chamkila".

She reshared the announcement of the nomination of the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, "Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy's te aagaye oye, (sic)," along with a red heart emoji.

