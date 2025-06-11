June 11, 2025 9:07 AM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on 12th death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on 12th death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) On her father Ashok Chopra’s 12th death anniversary on June 10, global star Priyanka Chopra remembered her father and said that she misses him everyday.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a throwback picture featuring her and her father. The photograph featured a toddler Priyanka and her father enjoying a snowy day in the mountains. She is seen all bundled up in winter wear flashing a big smile sitting on snow next to her father.

“Miss you everyday, dad,” Priyanka captioned the post.

Priyanka’s father Ashok Chopra was diagnosed with cancer and since then he was facing health issues. He passed away aged 62.

Talking about the actress, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The 42-year-old actress is currently working on 'SSMB 29', a much-awaited film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ed Sheeran tells why he's 'very private' about his children

Ed Sheeran tells why he's 'very private' about his children

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on 12th death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Priyanka Chopra remembers late father on 12th death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Pak national extradited to US over plot to carry out terror attack at Jewish centre

Pak national extradited to US over plot to carry out terror attack at Jewish centre

US State Department rakes up claims of Trump mediating on Kashmir despite India’s firm dismissal

US State Department rakes up Trump’s Kashmir mediation claim despite India’s firm dismissal

IMD predicts widespread thunderstorms with heavy rainfall; orange alert issued across multiple states

IMD predicts widespread thunderstorms with heavy rainfall; orange alert issued across multiple states

Indian diaspora in UAE credit rising India's stature globally to PM Modi's 11-year tenure

Indian diaspora in UAE credits India's stature rising globally to PM Modi's 11-year tenure

Billy Bob Thornton says he is not a part of Hollywood

Billy Bob Thornton says he is not a part of Hollywood

Shreyas Iyer-led SoBo Mumbai Falcons beat Bandra Blasters to storm into the final of the T20 Mumbai League 2025; to face Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals on Thursday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Shreyas Iyer-led SoBo Mumbai Falcons storm into final (Ld)

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Tharoor reflects on India's anti-terror diplomacy as PM Modi meets Op-Sindoor delegations

Tharoor reflects on India's anti-terror diplomacy as PM Modi meets Op-Sindoor delegations