Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her daughter runs the house

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in ‘Heads of State’, has revealed that her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra is the showrunner of their house.

The actress recently spoke with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ at a red carpet, and said, “She definitely runs our house. She is so fun, precocious, loves everything about life, joyous, curious and kind. She makes everyday so amazing”.

When asked if she helped the actress get ready for the event, Priyanka said, “She did. She always does actually. Mostly, when she is with me, she does”.

Earlier, Priyanka revealed that her daughter "insists" her name is Moana because she is such a big fan of the Disney character. The actress described her daughter is a huge fan of princesses, in particular the titular character from the 2016 movie “Moana” and its 2024 sequel.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Priyanka said, "She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she's Moana. She insists it's her name, like officially her name in school. She says, 'I'm Malti Marie Moana’”.

Priyanka's daughter loves to dress up in the actress’ closet, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She said, "She loves coming into my closet, wearing my shoes, seeing my dresses. She was with us when we were getting dressed for the Met Gala, and she put on my gloves and my hat and she said, 'Mama and Gaga are going to a ball, just like Cinderella’”.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas recently said that Malti isn't impressed by his fame and loves it when he plays Moana with her.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on December 1, 2018. Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with the designer also making a suit for Jonas.

