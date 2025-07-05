July 05, 2025 12:31 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, hubby Nick kiss and celebrate US independence day

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been busy with the promotional run of her film ‘Heads of State’, is celebrating the US independence day with hubby Nick Jonas.

On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video and a picture from her husband’s live show in New York.

The video shows fireworks going off from inside a large gathering space as people celebrate the US independence day. The actress also receives a peck on the cheeks from Nick. She wrote on the video, Happy 4th July to all celebrating.

Priyanka and Nick were at the Macy’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, where the Jonas Brothers opened the event. The actress also shared a video as Kevin, Nick, and Joe performed on stage amid cheers from the crowd.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took some time off from her busy schedule to catch the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London with her actor and musician husband Nick Jonas. Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Priyanka posted a video from the stands, along with a picture of Nick holding his phone.

In addition to this, Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of their official invite to the Royal Box. The picture showed two cards with Priyanka and Nick's names on them. After that, he posted an image of PeeCee happily holding her phone. Other celebrities present at the match included Priyanka's ‘Heads of State’ co-star John Cena, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, and Shay Shariatzadeh.

Meanwhile, Priyanka decided to shed light on the challenges of being an actress through a social media post.

Meanwhile, ‘Heads of State’ was released on Wednesday. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the project features Priyanka as an MI6 operative Noel Bisset who gets involved in an international conspiracy featuring two world leaders, played by Idris Elba and John Cena.

