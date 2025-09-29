Priyanka Chopra congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination: 'Punjabi te aagaye oye'

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra congratulated Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination for the film "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Resharing the announcement of the nomination of the Stories section of his Instagram, PeeCee penned, "Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy's te aagaye oye, (sic)" followed by a red heart emoji.

On Saturday, another B-town diva, Alia Bhatt, congratulated Diljit for bagging the prestigious Emmy nomination.

She took to her Insta Stories and wrote, "Congrats @diljitdosanjh and the team behind this gem! Shining bright indeed! (sic)"

On Friday, Diljit expressed his gratitude for his latest achievement by dropping an emotional message on social media. The 'Jatt & Juliet' actor stressed that humanity remains the greatest virtue, overshadowing any professional achievements.

Diljit posted a video, sharing details about his forthcoming tour in Hong Kong.

“Next Stop Hong Kong HK 28th September - AXA X WONDERLAND AURA TOUR," he captioned the post.

The clip included Diljit's trademark humorous commentary. The 'Sardaar Ji' actor was seen interacting lovingly with his Indian fans, taking pictures with them, and creating some fond memories.

A group of ladies posing with Diljit were also seen showering blessings on him. Greeting another one of his fans, Diljit was heard saying, “Insaniyat sabse badi cheez hai (Humanity is the greatest thing)."

As a fan remarked, “Suna bahut kuch tha, aaj dekh liya hai (I had heard a lot, but today I have seen it,” Diljit replied with the blessing, “Aap khush rahiye hamesha (May you always be happy)"

Diljit has received a nomination in the 'Best Performance by an actor' category for his impressive work in the Netflix biographical drama "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Making the exciting announcement on social media, Diljit re-shared a post about his nomination on his Insta Stories, along with the caption, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir", tagging Netflix India.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Amar Singh Chamkila" talks about the life of legendary Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known for his bold songs on controversial topics such as drug abuse and dowry.

