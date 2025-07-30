Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Priyamvada Kant, who has been roped into playing the role of Latika in the show Gharwali Pedwali, is thrilled to be part of the show and said that the supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian television.

At the heart of this quirky tale is Pedwali, played by Priyamvada Kant, a mischievous spirit from a bygone era,who unexpectedly re-enters the world of the living. Here she will be seen as the unknown wife of the Male protagonist Jeetu Sharma.

Speaking about her role as Latika or the ‘Pedwali’, Priyamvada said: “Latika isn’t just another character; she is the emotional and narrative core of Gharwali Pedwali. Her presence propels the story, and I am thrilled to be part of a show with such a refreshing and original theme.”

She added: “The supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian television, and that’s what instantly drew me in.”

Priyamvada says her character is lively, humorous, and carries a quirky edge that makes her incredibly fun to portray.

“I have always loved comedy and believed it to be my forte, so this role feels like a long-time wish finally coming true."

She said: "I completely relate to Latika’s playful nature, I love pranks in real life too! What excites me most about the show is its perfect balance of humour, heartfelt emotions, small-town charm, and authentic desi flavour."

Earlier this month, it was announced that actor Paras Arora will be seen playing Jeetu in the show. Jeetu, a simple man caught in a not-so-simple life. Raised by two mothers and two fathers, working under two bosses, and now married to two wives due to a strange twist of fate.

He had earlier shared what he finds most fascinating about Jeetu is how he is caught between his Gharwali and Pedwali, constantly juggling the two worlds.

He added: “Comedy shows have become increasingly rare these days, and it’s a genre I genuinely enjoy. Indian television is rich in drama-based content, but very few shows today offer the opportunity to bring joy to audiences, and I see that as a privilege.”

“Jeetu, as a character, really stood out to me, funny, sincere, and emotionally grounded. I am also excited by the cultural backdrop of the show, with many characters rooted in Uttar Pradesh, which adds a wonderful touch of authenticity,” he had said.

“Gharwali Pedwali” will be airing soon on &TV.

--IANS

dc/