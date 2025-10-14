Priyamani on the process of selecting roles: 'I chose parts that I like...'

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Priyamani opened up about her process of selecting roles.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Article 370' actress revealed that she only says yes to doing a character if it resonates with her and she can actually visualise herself in it.

Priyamani told IANS, "It is not like I do roles only from a particular genre. I chose roles that I like. If I find them convincing that 'yes, I can do this' and I see myself doing it, only then I do it, otherwise I don't."

During the conversation, Priyamani also talked about her experiences working with Big Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Manoj Bajpayee.

She revealed how each of these icons has a unique working style, reflecting their individual approach to the craft.

Priyamani said, “Each one of them is unique and a superstar in their own right. Their working styles are very distinct. I feel extremely lucky to have worked with them so early in my career. And yes, given the opportunity, I’d love to work with all of them again.”

“They’ve all worked extremely hard to reach where they are. Their success is well deserved, and I wish them all the best always," she added.

For those who do not know, Priyamani shared screen space with King Khan in Atlee’s action entertainer “Jawan”. She was seen as Lakshmi in the much-appreciated drama.

Before that, she was seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the sports drama “Maidaan”.

Priyamani played the role of the wife of Syed Abdul Rahim (Played by Ajay), the legendary football coach who revolutionized Indian football during its golden era from 1952 to 1962.

Moreover, Priyamani was also seen as Manoj Bajpayee's better half in the popular web series “The Family Man".

--IANS

pm/