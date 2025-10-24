October 24, 2025 10:52 AM हिंदी

Priya Dutt talks about her 'unshakable bond' with brother Sanjay Dutt on Bhai Dooj

Priya Dutt talks about her 'unshakable bond' with brother Sanjay Dutt on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt penned a nostalgic post for her elder brother on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The politician and social worker decided to take a trip down memory lane and dropped two pictures with her brother, Sanjay, and sister, Namrata Dutt on social media. While one of the photographs was from their childhood, the other one was a more recent snap of the sibling trio.

Shedding light on their unshaken bond, Priya penned a note on her official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle that read, "The years may pass, but the bond remains unshaken...Cherishing every memory, every laugh, and the beautiful connection that makes siblings irreplaceable. Happy Bhai Dooj @duttsanjay! (sic)."

On July 29, Priya shared a couple of throwback photos of her brother Sanjay marking his birthday.

Wishing the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor on his special day, Priya penned, "Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay (Red heart and sparkles emoji) (sic)."

On Wednesday, television personality Naved Jafri took to his social media and posted a heartwarming picture with his long-time friend Sanjay Dutt and brother Jaaved Jaaferi.

The still showed Sanjay wearing a white kurta, along with gold chains as part of his signature rugged look. Naved and Jaaved stood on either side of him, as the three smiled for the camera.

Rekindling some fond memories from their enduring friendship, Naved shared on social media, "Always a pleasure catching up with Sanju Bhai, such a humble, grounded, and effortlessly cool personality.

No matter how many years pass, his warmth and simplicity remain the same. Conversations with him are always full of laughter, stories, and positivity. #sanjaydutt #jaavedjaaferi #bandraboys (sic).”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Anjum, Mithali laud India’s ‘statement’ win against NZ for semis berth

Anjum, Mithali laud India’s ‘statement’ win against NZ for semis berth

AP bus accident: Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu express shock, grief (Photo Credit: Vishnu Manchu/X)

AP bus accident: Actors Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu express shock, grief

Hansal Mehta, Ehsaan Noorani mourn loss of advertising legend Piyush Pandey

Hansal Mehta, Ehsaan Noorani mourn loss of advertising legend Piyush Pandey

Padma Shri advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away, Pranav Adani says ‘devastated’

Padma Shri advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away, Pranav Adani says ‘devastated’

Jim Parsons reminisces about fond memories from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Jim Parsons reminisces about fond memories from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

I just try to contribute whatever is best for the team, says Pratika Rawal

I just try to contribute whatever is best for the team, says Pratika Rawal

I wanted to leave cinema, discloses actor Karunakaran (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

I wanted to leave cinema, discloses actor Karunakaran

Gold, silver prices drop ahead of key US inflation data

Gold, silver prices drop ahead of key US inflation data

Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of ‘Happy New Year’

Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of ‘Happy New Year’

Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts to venture into Animation & gaming with its new division

Subhash Ghai's Mukta Arts to venture into Animation & gaming with its new division