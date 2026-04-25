Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes for more travel & discoveries with wife on 15th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran completed 15 years of marital bliss with his better half, Supriya Menon, on Saturday.

Wishing his wife on their special day, Prithviraj compiled a heartfelt post on his official social media handle.

He took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a romantic click with Supriya. In the photograph, the lovebirds were seen posing in front of a road, with a snow-capped mountain in the backdrop.

The caption on Prithviraj's post read, “Happy anniversary partner! To more travels, discoveries and forever fighting battles together! (sic)”.

Actors Tovino Thomas and Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulated the couple in the comments section.

While Neil wrote, "Happy Anniversary.. God bless you both and the family," Tovino dropped two red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Supriya also posted a couple of photos with her husband on her Instagram account to wish him on their anniversary.

One of the pictures had Prithviraj and Supriy inside a gym, as Prithviraj flexed his biceps. This was followed by a still of the two posing for a selfie together.

She wished Prithviraj using the following words, “Happy 15th Anniversary P! Here’s hoping for a lifetime of togetherness with Ally kutty & Zorro! Baby! (sic)”

For those who do not know, Prithviraj tied the knot with Supriya back in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Alankrita in 2014.

Talking about his professional commitments, Prithviraj has been roped in for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming drama, "Varanasi". The much-discussed saga will also see Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in crucial roles.

In the latest update, "Varanasi" will be making an international appearance at Comic Con Experience Mexico 2026.

It will be showcased through an exclusive panel scheduled for April 24 at the Thunder Stage.

Prithviraj's lineup further includes the revenge thriller "Khalifa" and Meghna Gulzar's "Daayra" opposite Kareena Kapoor.

--IANS

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