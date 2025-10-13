Pritam to embark on North America tour from October 16

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The National Award-winning music composer Pritam, whose recently released album ‘Metro... In Dino’, is set to embark on a North American tour this month.

The tour titled ‘Pritam – A Musical’, is touted to be one-of-a-kind musical journey, uniting the magic of cinema, music, and storytelling into a grand live spectacle,

The tour promises an electrifying blend of nostalgia and new energy. It is headlined by Pritam alongside an extraordinary lineup of performers like Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nakash Aziz, and Shashwat Singh.

Speaking about the tour, Pritam shared in a statement, “Every song I’ve composed carries a memory, and performing them live brings those moments back to life. What makes this tour truly special is being on stage with such talented singers, gifted musicians, and local choirs who add their own spark to each city we visit”.

He further mentioned, “Every performance feels different because of that shared energy. This concert is more than just a show; it’s a heartfelt celebration of you - the audience that has shown me so much love and appreciation over the years, taking my music to unbelievable heights across platforms. This concert is a shared joy, and I am so looking forward to it”.

The North American leg of ‘Pritam: A Musical’ is set to begin on October 16 at the Arena Theatre in Houston. This will be followed by performances at the Center for Performing Arts in San Jose on October 18, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 19, and the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey on October 24.

The tour is presented by Cinema On Stage.

Aanand Dawda, Founder of Cinema On Stage, said, “Pritam is truly a musical legend, and it’s a joy to bring him back to North America after such a long time. His music has meant something special to all of us. This tour is about bringing that feeling to life. It’s about experiencing the songs we’ve loved for years, sung by the voices we know so well, in an atmosphere that feels close and real. That’s what Cinema On Stage stands for; creating moments that stay with people”.

--IANS

aa/