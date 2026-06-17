Primary coolant pump test facility inaugurated at Tarapur atomic power station

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman, inaugurated the Primary Coolant Pump Test Facility at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) on Wednesday and reviewed the recently granted 10 years' life-extension of the world's oldest operating twin reactors, TAPS 1 and 2.

Mohanty interacted with scientists, engineers and personnel of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), and commended their dedication towards ensuring the safe, reliable and efficient operation of India's first nuclear power station.

Speaking on the occasion, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Secretary and Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman said: "The continued operation of the world's oldest running nuclear reactors TAPS Units 1 and 2 is a testimony to the dedication of generations of scientists, engineers and operators, and the maturity of our regulatory and technological capabilities. The life-extension of a decade reflects India's transformation from technology acquisition to technological self-reliance and inspires confidence in our ability to build a sustainable and energy-independent 'Viksit Bharat'."

Commissioned in 1969, TAPS 1 and 2 marked the beginning of commercial nuclear power generation in the country and established Tarapur as the first nuclear power station in Asia outside the Soviet bloc.

Over the past five-and-a-half decades, the station has played a foundational role in shaping India's nuclear engineering capabilities, operational practices and safety culture.

V. Rajesh, NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), said that "Tarapur Atomic Power Station Units 1 and 2 stand as a testament to India's enduring commitment to nuclear safety and engineering excellence. Through continuous upgrades, innovation, and a strong safety culture, these units have successfully transitioned from pioneering installations to resilient assets supporting the nation's clean energy goals."

The recent approval by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board for continued operation of TAPS 1 and 2 follows an extensive life-extension and modernisation programme undertaken under stringent regulatory oversight and guided by a strong safety-first philosophy.

Ajay Kumar Bhole, Tarapur Maharashtra Site Director, said, "The successful life-extension and modernisation of TAPS 1 and 2 reflect NPCIL's technical maturity and its unwavering focus on safety. The project-mode execution with a 'Zero Harm' philosophy demonstrates how legacy nuclear assets can be revitalised to meet present-day regulatory and technological expectations."

The life-extension programme involved comprehensive inspection, refurbishment, replacement and renewal of critical systems and components, deployment of advanced indigenous technologies for reactor integrity assessment, modernisation of electrical systems and implementation of measures to further enhance long-term operational reliability and safety.

Over the years, TAPS 1 and 2 have generated more than 100 billion units of clean electricity, contributing significantly to the nation's energy security while avoiding more than 86 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

"As India advances towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', nuclear power will play an increasingly important role in delivering reliable, round-the-clock and low-carbon electricity," Ajay Kumar Bhole added.

--IANS

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