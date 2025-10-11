President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Gujarat, visited the Gir National Park on Friday and also interacted with the local tribal community while praising their nature-friendly lifestyle, terming it as a source of inspiration for all. The President commenced her engagements with Darshan and Puja at the Somnath Temple.

The President also paid floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near the temple.

Later, the President visited Gir National Park and interacted with the local tribal people at Sasan Gir. During the interaction, the President said that tribal people have many avenues for progress in life. She told them to strive to provide the best possible education for their children.

She was happy to note that the Siddi tribal community, a primitive tribal group, has a literacy rate of over 72 per cent.

President Murmu said that the government of India has launched various initiatives for the welfare of tribal people. She urged all to get information about developmental and welfare schemes and not only benefit from them but also connect the people of their village and community with those schemes, a statement read.

The President said that the nature-friendly lifestyle of the tribal community is a source of inspiration for all.

She said that with the active participation of our tribal brothers and sisters, we are working to build a society and country where there is an environment of equality, justice, and respect, where the culture and traditions of tribal society are preserved, and the rights of our tribal brothers and sisters are protected. This is crucial to making India a developed nation by the year 2047.

Taking to X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan, shared some pictures of the President's visit to the Gir National Park and wrote: "President Droupadi Murmu visited Gir National Park, the home of majestic Asiatic lion and rich and diverse wildlife. Later, she also interacted with the local tribal people. The President said that the nature-friendly lifestyle of the tribal community is a source of inspiration for all. She emphasised the importance of development while preserving traditions."

Notably, Gir National Park in Gujarat, besides Africa, is the only place in the world where one can spot lions roaming free in the wild.

The forest area of the Gir National Park is dry and deciduous, which provides a suitable habitat for Asiatic Lions.

In May 2015, the 14th Asiatic Lion Census was conducted, which suggested that the population of lions was 523, 27 per cent up compared to the previous census in 2010. Notably, the lion's population was 411 in 2010 and 359 in 2005.

Every year, during the monsoon season, the Gir National Park is closed from June 16 to October 15.

The Gir National Park and Sanctuary also faces a number of threats and challenges to its ecosystem.

Some of the threats emerge from the recurrent drought, cyclones, and forest fires. Also, pollution from the railway lines poses a threat to the Gir National Park.

