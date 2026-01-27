President Murmu meets tribals, tableaux artists and NCC cadets who took part in R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) A day after taking the salute at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday interacted with special visitors, including students, tribals, tableaux artists and NSS volunteers and NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day Parade, an official said.

Separate groups of students from Leh, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir called on the President, said a statement by the President’s Secretariat on social media.

“During the day, she also met guests from tribal communities, tableaux artists and tractor drivers, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets, officials and other participants of the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” said the official.

On Monday, Murmu hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, bringing together prominent dignitaries to mark the conclusion of the day’s celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and several other distinguished guests attended the reception.

The ‘At Home’ event is a long-standing tradition held every year on Republic Day to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution on January 26, 1950.

This year’s reception carried added significance with the presence of the two European leaders, who had earlier served as joint Chief Guests at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

Their participation highlighted the strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

Discussions on trade, security, and multilateral cooperation are expected to continue during the 16th EU-India Summit scheduled for January 27.

The invitation for the reception featured artistic elements inspired by the cultural heritage and diversity of India’s North-Eastern states.

Guests gathered in the historic setting of Rashtrapati Bhavan, exchanging greetings and reflecting on the day’s events.

This year’s special invitation for the ‘At Home’ was handcrafted by artisans from the North Eastern states.

The invitation kit included a box made from a woven bamboo mat from Tripura for a wall-hanging-type, panelled invite that showcased traditional art from all eight states of the North East.

The decorative motifs on the cover and the box of the invitation drew inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style.

The motifs on the fabric panel represented the flora and fauna of the North-Eastern region. Other highlights included woven nettle fabric and embroidery from Sikkim, green bamboo weave from Meghalaya, Mon Shugu Paper from Arunachal Pradesh, Gogona -- a bamboo jaw harp from Assam, and bamboo jewellery from Tripura, orange wild rhea and stinging nettle fabric from Nagaland, handwoven Puan Chei from Mizoram, Longpi Black Pottery from Manipur and an Eri Silk stole.

--IANS

rch/dan