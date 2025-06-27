Prez Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in extending wishes as Jagannath Rath Yatra begins

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in conveying heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe.

The festival, marked by grand processions and deep spiritual fervour, is being celebrated with great devotion in various parts of India and by the Indian diaspora abroad.

Taking to social media platform X, President Murmu wrote, "On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. Millions of devotees attain a divine experience by having the darshan of the revered deities—Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan—seated on the chariot. The human-like divine play of these godly forms is the speciality of the Rath Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to Lord Shri Jagannath is that an atmosphere of peace, friendship, and affection prevails throughout the world."

PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and prayed for happiness and good health for all.

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!" wrote PM Modi on his X handle in Hindi (loosely translated).

Joining the President and the Prime Minister in marking this day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes, highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of the Rath Yatra, especially in Gujarat.

He posted on X, "The Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra is a sacred festival of Sanatan culture, celebrated with devotion by devotees in every corner of the country. Gujarat, too, is celebrating this festival of Mahaprabhu with great enthusiasm. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannathji for everyone’s happy and healthy life, prosperity, and progress."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in China for the SCO meeting, also prayed for good health and prosperity for all.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannath Ji’s Rath Yatra. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless everyone with happiness, good health, peace and prosperity. Wishing a spiritually enriching journey to all devotees. Jai Jagannath!", he posted on X.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also shared his greetings, saying, "Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rathayatra, the divine chariot festival. May the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath Ji fill your lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. May this sacred journey inspire unity, deepen devotion, and bring spiritual enlightenment to all!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his devotion and leadership in promoting Indian cultural heritage, also extended his prayers.

He wrote on X, "Jai Shree Jagannath! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious commencement of Lord Jagannath's sacred Rath Yatra! May this auspicious Rath Yatra infuse everyone's life with happiness, peace, prosperity, service, and harmony-this is my prayer to Lord Jagannath."

The Rath Yatra, observed with great pomp and traditional rituals in Odisha’s Puri and cities like Ahmedabad, symbolises the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple.

