Whatever profession you choose ensure it strengthens nation: President Murmu (Ld)

Amritsar, Jan 15 (IANS) Stressing on scientific temperament and women empowerment, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday flagged the problem of drug abuse in Punjab, calling for a lasting solution to the menace. She also urged students to ensure that whatever profession they choose, their contribution strengthens the nation and reinforces human values.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University at Amritsar, the President said the role of educational institutions is crucial for finding a solution to the drug abuse problem and all stakeholders should make every possible effort to guide the youth in the right direction.

“In recent years, the problem of drug abuse has emerged as a serious challenge in Punjab, affecting the youth the most. This problem is impacting not only health but also the social, economic, and moral fabric of society. A lasting solution to this problem is essential for a healthy society,” she said.

The President said that the next two decades are very important in making ‘Viksit Bharat’. “The future of India depends on young people who possess a scientific temper, act responsibly and serve selflessly,” she said.

She urged higher education institutions to inculcate these values in their students and urged young students to ensure that whatever profession they choose, their contribution strengthens the nation and reinforces human values.

The President said that "Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us that women should be given equal rights in society."

President Murmu appreciated the fact that Guru Nanak Dev University is striving for women's empowerment in accordance with the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, which is evident in the dominance of female students among those receiving degrees and medals at the convocation ceremony.

She stated that it is in the interest of society and the nation that women have opportunities to move forward with full confidence, and everyone should strive for this.

The President advised students to remember that education is not merely a means of livelihood but also a means of serving society and the nation.

She said that they owe a debt to society which has contributed to their education.

“Making efforts to uplift those who have been left behind in the development journey can be one of the ways of repaying the debts,” she said.

