President Murmu calls for stronger voice for nations contributing to UN peace-keepers

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that nations which contribute valiant women and men to the noble cause of UN-led peace-keeping should collectively strive for frameworks that encourage a stronger voice for troop-contributing countries.

Addressing Chiefs/Vice-Chiefs of Army, participating in the Army Chiefs’ Conclave for United Nations Troop Contributing Countries, “We should also work towards more active engagement with local stakeholders. This will help create an environment in which peace is not enforced but nurtured through participative processes.”

She said that as the largest democracy, India firmly believes in multilateralism and adherence to principles of the United Nations Charter, said a statement.

India is proud to be a steadfast contributor to UN Peace-keeping since its inception. Our Peace-keepers have served with distinction in some of the most challenging operations across the globe, she said.

She added that in the journey of peace-keeping, India has made appreciable strides in gender inclusion. She underlined that women peace-keepers have empowered local communities and fostered trust.

The President expressed confidence that the Army Chiefs’ Conclave for United Nations Troop Contributing Countries and other events with a similar sense of purpose and focus will promote new ideas, deeper cooperation, and enduring friendships.

She said that together as custodians of peace, we should enable a world where every child sleeps in safety, every community thrives in harmony and conflicts are relegated to the pages of history.

The President said that the Chiefs/Vice-Chiefs of Army, participating in UNTCC, are proud representatives of the best values and the ethos of their respective countries. They bring together a wealth of experience, expertise, and resolve of your nations towards sustainable peace and prosperity, she said.

The President noted that United Nations peace-keepers have been deployed in 71 different missions across the globe. She said that these missions share the purpose of mitigating the suffering of innocent people, particularly women, children and elderly. UN Peace-keepers deployed in remote and far-flung corners of the world have demonstrated exemplary courage and compassion.

