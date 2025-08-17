August 17, 2025 12:10 AM हिंदी

Premier League: Tottenham, Sunderland score three each as Brighton stumble late against Fulham

London, Aug 16 (IANS) The Premier League’s opening weekend delivered a mix of triumph and frustration, as Tottenham Hotspur brushed aside Burnley 3-0, Sunderland marked their top-flight return with an identical 3-0 win over West Ham, and Brighton were pegged back by Fulham in a dramatic 1-1 draw.

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham tenure began in style at home, with Richarlison starring in a convincing victory over Burnley. The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in 10 minutes, volleying in from a Mo Kudus cross. He added a stunning second just after the hour mark, meeting another Kudus delivery with a spectacular bicycle kick. Brennan Johnson sealed the win six minutes later, racing through one-on-one and calmly slotting past Martin Dubravka.

Sunderland marked their Premier League return in style with a statement victory over West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

Cheered on by a jubilant crowd, the Black Cats ensured their first game back in the top flight after an eight-year absence was a memorable one with a sensational second-half showing. Eliezer Mayenda sent the home fans into bedlam with a towering header just after the hour, before Dan Ballard – one of Sunderland’s play-off heroes – doubled their lead.

Substitute Wilson Isidor then rounded out a magnificent day for Regis Le Bris’ side with a cool 92nd-minute finish.

While Sunderland can now celebrate a brilliant start to their Premier League comeback, the resounding defeat saw West Ham join Burnley, who were also beaten 3-0, at the foot of the early standings.

Meanwhile, Brighton looked set to continue their strong recent opening-day record when Matt O’Riley converted a 55th-minute penalty against Fulham. The Seagulls had several chances to extend their lead but were punished for their wastefulness deep into stoppage time. A failed clearance from a corner allowed Rodrigo Muniz to smash home an equaliser in the 96th minute, ending Brighton’s run of four consecutive opening-day wins.

