Premier League: Marmoush's wonder strike vs Bournemouth ruled Goal of the Season

Omar Marmoush's wonder strike for Manchester City against Bournemouth in May ruled Goal of the Season in Premier League.

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush's wonder strike against Bournemouth earlier in May has been voted as the Premier League's Goal of the Season.

Collecting the ball just inside the Cherries’ half, the Egyptian drove towards goal before unleashing a vicious, dipping effort into the top corner off the post. It opened the scoring just 14 minutes into what was City's final home game of the season and capped what has been an excellent start to life at the Etihad for Marmoush.

After joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, he netted seven times in 16 Premier League appearances before the curtain came down on the campaign last week. He needed just over half an hour against Newcastle United back in February to score his maiden hat-trick for the Club and has also since found the net against the likes of Brighton and Crystal Palace.

But there’s no doubt which goal sticks out in the memory.

He beat off competition from Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, former Aston Villa man Jhon Duran, Fulham’s Harry Wilson, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Bournemouth’s David Brooks, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba, and Ipswich’s Jens Cajuste.

Marmoush's goal received the most combined votes from the public and a panel of football experts, topping a shortlist that also featured each of the season's Goal of the Month winners.

Marmoush becomes the first Manchester City player to win the Goal of the Season award and the second Egyptian following Mohamed Salah's solo stunner against Man City in 2021/22.

After having undergone a trophyless season following their four consecutive title wins, City will be hoping to lift the FIFA Club World Cup.

City have been drawn against Wydad of Morocco, Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain, and Italian giants Juventus in Group G, with the top two qualifying for the last 16.

Omar Marmoush's wonder strike for Manchester City against Bournemouth in May ruled Goal of the Season in Premier League.

