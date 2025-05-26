May 26, 2025 12:23 AM हिंदी

Premier League: Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle secure Champions League spots in dramatic final day

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United secured Champions League spots in dramatic final day action in the English Premier League on Sunday.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The 2024/25 Premier League season concluded dramatically on Sunday as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season.

At Craven Cottage, Manchester City ensured a 15th consecutive season in Europe’s elite competition with a 2–0 win over Fulham. Ilkay Gundogan spectacularly opened the scoring, executing an overhead kick in the 21st minute—his first league goal since rejoining the club.

City controlled proceedings throughout, and the result was sealed in the 72nd minute when Erling Haaland calmly converted a penalty earned by Gundogan.

Adding an emotional layer to the afternoon, Kevin De Bruyne came on in the closing minutes for his final league appearance in a City shirt, receiving a standing ovation from travelling supporters. Pep Guardiola’s side finishes third.

Chelsea also confirmed their Champions League berth with a crucial 1–0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Levi Colwill's second-half goal proved decisive at the City Ground, propelling Enzo Maresca’s side to fourth place in the league. It was certainly a massive result as the Blues can now go into their UEFA Europa Conference League final against Real Betis with a focused approach.

Newcastle United, despite falling 1–0 to Everton at St. James’ Park, grabbed the fifth and final Champions League spot available to English clubs. Carlos Alcaraz's 65th-minute header stunned the home crowd, but with both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest losing, Eddie Howe's men secured qualification based on results elsewhere.

It’s Newcastle’s second appearance in the Champions League in three seasons, capping off a historic campaign in which they secured their first major trophy in 56 years with the Carabao Cup triumph.

Liverpool and Arsenal had already secured their Champions League places before the final round, ensuring that England will be represented by five clubs in the 2025/26 edition.

