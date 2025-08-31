August 31, 2025 12:19 AM हिंदी

Premier League: Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Man United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley

Bruno Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Manchester United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo credit:

Manchester, Aug 30 (IANS) Bruno Fernandes struck a dramatic 96th-minute penalty to hand Manchester United a nervy 3-2 win over Burnley at Old Trafford, keeping alive their stuttering campaign under Ruben Amorim.

The manager had labelled this fixture a “must-win” following the humiliating midweek Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, but what unfolded was another shaky performance that exposed familiar flaws.

United started brightly and took the lead through a Josh Cullen own-goal, but the mood soon soured as Matheus Cunha limped off injured and Burnley grew into the contest. Despite wasting several chances to extend their lead, Amorim’s side were pegged back when Lyle Foster headed home a superb cross from Jacob Bruun Larsen.

United responded instantly, though, with Bryan Mbeumo netting his first league goal for the club just 15 seconds after the restart to restore the advantage.

Even then, the hosts never looked assured. Their defensive frailties were once again exposed when Jaidon Anthony bundled in Burnley’s second equaliser after United failed to deal with a simple throw-in. That goal summed up the timidity and lack of organisation that have plagued Amorim’s side throughout his tenure, and frustration echoed around Old Trafford as Burnley sensed an upset.

As the game ticked into stoppage time, United’s season—and Amorim’s future—appeared to be hanging by a thread. But fortune finally swung their way when VAR intervened to spot a shirt pull on Amad Diallo inside the area. Fernandes, who had missed a crucial spot-kick against Fulham last weekend, stepped up under immense pressure and calmly slotted past the Burnley goalkeeper to seal a hard-fought victory.

The result was a relief for United, but hardly the statement win Amorim had promised. While Fernandes’ composure provided a lifeline, United’s inability to control proceedings or defend with authority left serious question marks. Burnley, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved to leave empty-handed after twice clawing their way back.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Chelsea FC beat Fulham amid refereeing controversies in Premier League on Saturday. Photo credit: Chelsea FC/X

Premier League: Chelsea beat Fulham amid refereeing controversies

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris for pole in thrilling McLaren battle in Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (Netherlands) on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1/X

Formula 1: Piastri edges Norris for Dutch GP pole in thrilling McLaren battle

Second tiebreaker in two days sees U Mumba clinch thriller, edge Gujarat Giants 6-5 in a Season 12 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Second tie-breaker in two days sees U Mumba clinch thriller, edge Gujarat Giants 6-5

Nitish Rana and Ayush Doseja help West Delhi set up final against Central Delhi in Season 2 of Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Rana, Doseja help West Delhi set up final against Central Delhi

Vinod Singh and Shailendra Singh seize lead on the third day of 14th Dakshin Dare cross-country rally near Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday; Photo credit: fmsci

Vinod-Shailendra seize Dakshin Dare lead; Karnataka’s Aieman-Sagar ready for final assault

Two special trains leave Jammu with over 1,200 stranded passengers (Photo: IANS)

Two special trains leave Jammu with over 1,200 stranded passengers

Bruno Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Manchester United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Photo credit:

Premier League: Fernandes’ last-gasp penalty saves Man United in dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley

PM Modi and Zelenskyy hold key phone call on Ukraine peace and bilateral ties ahead of SCO meet

PM Modi and Zelensky hold key phone call on Ukraine peace and bilateral ties ahead of SCO meet

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Sara Ali Khan performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ganesh pandals across Ahmedabad

CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ganesh pandals across Ahmedabad