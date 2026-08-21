Preity Zinta embraces a ‘brand new’ ‘Vibe’ as she reflects on life

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta offered a glimpse of her new “Vibe”, sharing a picture as she took a moment to soak in the experience ahead for her upcoming film of the same name.

Preity shared a selfie of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sporting chunky sunglasses paired with a black oversized T-shirt. In the image, the actress is seen looking at the lens as she posed for a photograph.

“A moment to hold, a moment to reflect, a moment to take in life, as I dive into a brand new Vibe. Ting !” she wrote as the caption.

Vibe also stars Kunal Kemmu. The upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films.

"Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio. The film is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Joining these two, Sparsh Shrivastava will play a crucial role in the movie, along with debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

“Batwara 1947” is a period drama film co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India and the division of Punjab.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. It was Zinta's comeback film after an eight-year hiatus.

--IANS

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