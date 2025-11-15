Pregnant Bharti Singh reveals her sugar levels have rapidly increased, expresses concern for the baby

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Star comedian Bharti Singh recently took to her vlog on her YouTube channel to update her fans about her health condition during her second pregnancy.

The actress in her vlog stated that her sugar levels had rapidly increased and also expressed her grave concern over the same. She said, “My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they usually are never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today.”

She further added, “I am confused because I did not eat anything that would trigger my sugars or increase them, nor am I in any stress. I have been extremely particular about my diet; I only eat millets and have completely cut off rotis and rice and other forms of carbs, so I don't know why my sugar has come so high, and I am extremely worried because I don't know. I just want that it shouldn't affect my baby in any way.” She further added that her husband, Haarsh Limbaachiya, was in Dubai for some professional work, and that made her even more anxious. “Haarsh is not in town; he had to leave for Dubai for some work last night, and I am just feeling so lost right now,” she informed.

“Whenever Harsh is around I feel more confident and more calm; he is not just my husband, but he is also my best friend, my confidant and everything in my life – so now that he is not there I am fretting even more.”

She also added that she would be taking her son Gola, aka Lakshya, to the doctor. Talking about the same, she said, “Since Haarsh is not there, I will be taking my little son Gola to the hospital, to the doctor with me. When there is a man with you, you feel secure and a little calm, even if the man is my little son,” Bharti quipped.

Bharti further revealed that her average sugar (HB1AC) was at 4.5 some time ago, due to which the doctor was extremely happy and had lauded her, but now the average sugar has come to 6.7, which is in the diabetic stage, and that is making her extremely conscious and worried. After visiting the doctor, Bharti revealed that the doctor did scold her a lot and asked her to get more strict with her food and other things.

Later in the vlog, Haarsh was seen returning from Dubai back home and asked an anxious Bharti to calm down and assured her that everything will be okay. He also added that Bharti was so angry that she ate extra food out of anger. Bharti elaborated that for the past many weeks she has been keeping a strict watch on her food habits and making sure that she does not do anything against the doctor's guidelines, but despite that, her sugars have increased. So out of anger and being rebellious, she had 3 rotis instead of her regular millets.

For the uninitiated, Bharti earlier in her interviews had revealed that before planning her first pregnancy, she was diagnosed with borderline diabetes. Determined to embrace motherhood and good health, she shed significant weight through dietary discipline and lifestyle changes. She has earlier revealed that reducing weight helped her balance health issues and gave her confidence about conceiving naturally.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in September while on their family vacation to Switzerland. They are parents to a 3-year-old boy, Lakshya, who was born in April 2022.

–IANS

rd/