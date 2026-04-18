April 18, 2026 1:56 PM हिंदी

Pravishth Mishra says his role in 'Bareilly Ke Bachchan' talks about the ‘weird comfort people have with dysfunction’

Pravishth Mishra says his role in 'Bareilly Ke Bachchan' talks about the ‘weird comfort people have with dysfunction’

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Colors TV is all set to present their upcoming show Bareilly ake Bachchan.

Actor Pravishth Mishra , who is all set to essay the role of Krishna, spoke on taking up the role.

Pravishth Mishra said, “Krishna represents that weird comfort some of us have with dysfunction. He believes his house is warm, loving, and perfectly normal. That delusion is what makes this a satirical dramedy - his confidence clashes with Sangam’s clarity, and that contrast fuels the comedy.”

He added, “What he sells as togetherness is a house that has forgotten how to coexist, where unresolved issues have taken over. As audience, you will laugh at him and then realise you have seen this version of normal before.”

The show Bareilly Ke Bachchan, whose promo dropped in recently, revolves around how every family is flawed in its own way, and how only a rare few are willing to confront the cracks in their carefully maintained façade.

The show has been set in the bustling lanes of Bareilly, and is a satirical slice-of-life dramedy that looks at what a household turns into when it has lived for years without a woman.

Starring Pravishth Mishra as Krishna, the show promises combustible family dynamics, and comedy that lands because it feels uncomfortably familiar.

The ensemble cast along with Pravishth Mishra, also features Ramneek Kataria as Sangam, Yashpal Sharma as Ajab Singh, Kinshuk Mahajan as Ganga, Ansh Manuja as Satluj, Sachin Jeet Singh as Mahi.

–IANS

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