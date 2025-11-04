Pratiksha Rai on what draws her to negative roles

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Television actress Pratiksha Rai shared what draws her to do negative roles.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Vasudha' actress revealed that she likes negative roles as it helps her explore several shades in a single character.

She was asked, "You’ve played several negative roles. What draws you to them?"

Pratiksha reacted to this saying, "I actually enjoy playing negative characters because they allow me to explore many shades in one role—anger, manipulation, vulnerability, even humor. Plus, they often come with glamorous looks and beautiful costumes!"

"But yes, it’s easy to get typecast, and after doing several negative roles, I only started getting similar offers. So, I plan to take a break and shift to positive roles now", she added.

During the conversation, Pratiksha also revealed whether she had ever faced challenges or unkind behavior from seniors on set.

Confirming the same, she went on to share, "I’ve noticed that sometimes seniors, who we expect to be humble and grounded, can be the opposite. Some have a habit of taunting or laughing behind your back to pull you down. It happened in one or two shows, and it made me want to quit TV. But good people on set helped me understand that this is normal and that I shouldn’t give up because of a few negative experiences."

Pratiksha further advised the upcoming actors not to lose hope.

"Stay strong, keep learning, and never treat others the same way you were mistreated", she added.

When asked if she would like to work in films or web series, Pratiksha said that although she would love to do a web series, her family is quite conservative.

"I’ve promised them I’ll choose decent projects. Films require a lot of patience and time, and since I’m used to TV’s fast pace, I might get restless. But yes, I’d love to explore OTT," she concluded.

