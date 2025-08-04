Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ pits R&AW against ISI in gripping trailer

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of Netflix’s upcoming espionage thriller “Saare Jahan Se Accha” have unveiled the gripping trailer on social media.

It offers a glimpse into a high-stakes battle between India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI. “Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of R&AW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan. With stakes running high, the story raises one pressing question — can he complete the mission and return victorious?

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the trailer captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI. Vishnu finds himself in a tense showdown with ISI operative Murtaza Mallik, as both sides race to outmaneuver each other and stop an impending disaster.

Speaking about his role, Pratik Gandhi said, “There’s no room for error in Vishnu’s world. Every move is calculated, every emotion buried. What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India. I’m thrilled audiences can finally step into that world with this trailer.”

Sunny Hinduja, who plays Vishnu’s calculating adversary, added, “This isn’t a black-and-white conflict. My character Murtaza is highly disciplined & dangerous, and his only mission is to serve his nation just like Vishu. Our face-off is less about brute strength and more about who can stay a step ahead. It’s as personal as it is strategic.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, “Saare Jahan Se Accha is a gripping spy thriller set against the backdrop of one of the most defining decades in Indian history - the 1970s. What sets this series apart is its unique perspective, we chose to tell the story through the eyes of those who worked behind the scenes, the unsung heroes whose grit, determination, and quiet sacrifices paved the way for our pride and victory.”

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

--IANS

ps/