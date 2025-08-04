August 04, 2025 4:03 PM हिंदी

Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ pits R&AW against ISI in gripping trailer

Pratik Gandhi starrer ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ pits R&AW against ISI in gripping trailer

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of Netflix’s upcoming espionage thriller “Saare Jahan Se Accha” have unveiled the gripping trailer on social media.

It offers a glimpse into a high-stakes battle between India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI. “Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of R&AW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan. With stakes running high, the story raises one pressing question — can he complete the mission and return victorious?

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the trailer captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s R&AW and Pakistan’s ISI. Vishnu finds himself in a tense showdown with ISI operative Murtaza Mallik, as both sides race to outmaneuver each other and stop an impending disaster.

Speaking about his role, Pratik Gandhi said, “There’s no room for error in Vishnu’s world. Every move is calculated, every emotion buried. What drew me in was the intensity beneath the stillness and the emotional toll of being invisible, yet fighting for India. I’m thrilled audiences can finally step into that world with this trailer.”

Sunny Hinduja, who plays Vishnu’s calculating adversary, added, “This isn’t a black-and-white conflict. My character Murtaza is highly disciplined & dangerous, and his only mission is to serve his nation just like Vishu. Our face-off is less about brute strength and more about who can stay a step ahead. It’s as personal as it is strategic.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, “Saare Jahan Se Accha is a gripping spy thriller set against the backdrop of one of the most defining decades in Indian history - the 1970s. What sets this series apart is its unique perspective, we chose to tell the story through the eyes of those who worked behind the scenes, the unsung heroes whose grit, determination, and quiet sacrifices paved the way for our pride and victory.”

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ather Energy’s Q1 revenue slips 5 pc sequentially, net loss stands at Rs 178 crore

Ather Energy’s Q1 revenue slips 5 pc sequentially, net loss stands at Rs 178 crore

NABARD has given over Rs 1.59 lakh crore to states for rural infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

NABARD has given over Rs 1.59 lakh crore to states for rural infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

Suniel Shetty on Hunter 2: 'As a father myself, it wasn’t hard to connect to Vikram’s pain'

Suniel Shetty on Hunter 2: 'As a father myself, it wasn’t hard to connect to Vikram’s pain'

'DQ41': Nani gives the first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's next

'DQ41': Nani gives the first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's next

Writing, printing paper makers set for 4-5 pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Writing, printing paper makers in India set for 4-5 pc revenue growth this fiscal

5th Test: Kohli or Rohit would’ve made the difference in series outcome, says David Lloyd

5th Test: Kohli or Rohit would’ve made the difference in series outcome, says David Lloyd

Swara Bhasker reveals her thoughts on her relationship with hubby Fahad Ahmad amid rising divorces in Bollywood

Swara Bhasker reveals her thoughts on her relationship with hubby Fahad Ahmad amid rising divorces in Bollywood

I planned it before I walked out to bat: Root on tribute to Thorpe after reaching century

I planned it before I walked out to bat: Root on tribute to Thorpe after reaching century

Australia charges Chinese national with foreign interference offence

Australia charges Chinese national with foreign interference offence

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha don a fierce, never-seen-before avatar in first look poster of ‘Jatadhara’

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha don a fierce, never-seen-before avatar in first look poster of ‘Jatadhara’