Pratik Gandhi recalls his very first play: The glee on my face is what I feel even today

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi recalled his very first play, which he performed in his primary school on World Theatre Day.

The 'Phule' actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a couple of throwback photos from the play on social media.

Pratik admitted that the glee which is visible on his face in these pics is what he feels even today when he is on the stage.

The 'Dhoom Dhaam' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Where it all began! Sharing this dearest memory from the very first play from my primary school days. The glee on my face is what I feel even today when I am on stage. (sic)"

Pratik added that although he did not realise this back then, the performance was his first step towards building something permanent.

Looking back at the fond memory, he went on to share, "Didn’t know it then, but those cardboard sets and missed cues were quietly building something permanent. World Theatre Day feels like a bow to the place where confidence wore costumes before it found courage."

"Happy World Theatre Day to the first stage we ever called our own!", the post concluded.

Earlier this month, Pratik spilled his joy over the Gujarati film “Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate” becoming the first film from the industry to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Commemorating the crucial milestone for Gujarati cinema, he said, "Laalo becoming the first-ever Gujarati film to cross 100 crore is a proud moment for Gujarati cinema. It’s a huge milestone for the entire team, and their journey makes that achievement even more inspiring.”

Pratik revealed that the story of the movie reminded him that it is important to trust the process and continue to work with sincerity rather than overthinking outcomes.

“It reminded me not to overthink, but to keep doing your work honestly and trust the process. When the team began, they didn’t even know if the film would be completed, let alone become such a historic success,” he added.

--IANS

pm/