Prateik Chaudhary reveals what made him lean towards spirituality

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Popular television actor Prateik Chaudhary revealed what made him lean towards spirituality.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he shared that according to him everything is predestined.

Speaking to IANS, Chaudhary shared, "Honestly, I believe everything is destined. Not everyone connects with spirituality or concepts like the universe, stars, or energies. But I do. I don’t have many friends, I don’t party, and I prefer reading and studying things related to the cosmos."

He added that spirituality has helped him become a better person.

"It’s science to me. Spirituality has helped me become a better person. When you believe in karma and the universe, you learn to balance life. You stay grounded, and I think that clarity is a gift," the actor revealed.

Chaudhary further shed light on his upcoming project during the conversation.

When asked 'How much of a turning point do you think this new show could be in your career?", he replied saying, "Well, this new show is going to be released in a vertical format. It’s a micro-drama series with seventy-seven episodes. I do hope it turns out to be a major turning point for me. But honestly, I don’t want to predict anything—everything is in God’s hands."

Shedding some more light on the yet-to-be-titled drama, he added, "It will be available across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Though it's made for OTT, these short videos have a high chance of going viral. Our story is very engaging and fits the current trend of vertical storytelling. The show is produced by Nadiadwala Flex, which comes from a film background—they’re the ones behind the Housefull franchise. So, working under such a banner guarantees quality."

Talking about his character and the storyline, Chaudhary shared, "I’m playing a character named Virat—a rich, arrogant college guy. The story follows his dynamic with a simple girl who’s joined the same college on a scholarship. It starts with a Tom and Jerry kind of banter that slowly turns into love. It’s the kind of Gen Z romance that I think today’s youth will really enjoy. I’m hopeful it resonates, and I hope the audience showers us with love."

--IANS

pm/

