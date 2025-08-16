August 16, 2025 9:55 PM हिंदी

Prajakta Koli shares her honest take on evolution of the creator economy 5 years down the line

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress and content creator Prajakta Koli, who is getting a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming series ‘Andhera’, has an honest opinion on the evolution of the creator economy.

Prajakta is one of the earliest content creators from India, and has seen many monumental changes in the course of the evolution of the content industry, and the creators. In fact, she was also one of the earliest creators to cross-over to long-format OTT content.

Prajakta recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘Andhera’ in Mumbai, and said that while it’s true that the bigwigs of any industry most likely have a prophecy about the changes in their respective industries, she belongs to a different breed. The actress said that she doesn’t know what it’s gonna be like in the next 5 years in the creator economy.

She told IANS, “I really don't know. I know it's an upward climb for sure. I know that we'll be crossing over a lot of other boundaries. And we're going to spill into different industries and it's going to become a lot more homogenous concept for creators. But, honestly if you ask me to tell you two things, I have no clue. I would like to go with the flow, that's what has worked for us for a decade at least for me for a decade now (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “5-7 years ago, I didn't know I would be here, we didn't even know that these avenues would open up for us, we didn't even know that this kind of collaborations across platforms and industries would happen. I'm very happy with the way it's going”.

‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

