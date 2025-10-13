Pragya Kapoor shares how walking Lakme Fashion Week after 13 years brought back a rush of memories

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Producer Pragya Kapoor opened up about her nostalgic experience walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after a 13-year hiatus.

The actress and model shared that returning to the iconic fashion event brought back a flood of memories, reminding her of the journey, growth, and unforgettable moments she has experienced in the fashion industry over the years.

Pragya told IANS, “Walking the ramp after 13 big years brought back a rush of memories. But this time it was all different. I was at the Lakme Fashion Week as a producer - not just a model. It took me back and made me reflect on my journey so far in life and from where I started to where I have come. It was lovely to meet so many old friends of mine who are still rocking the runway. It felt really nice to go back and speak to everyone about old memories and how things were back in the day.”

She added, “For me, fashion is about self-expression, and this time I walked the ramp not to look perfect, but to celebrate who I am. Fashion can be a game-changing voice for reinvention, and I’m proud to be a part of that conversation!”

At the fashion gala, she wore a heavy silver lehenga with striking accessories.

On the work front, Pragya Kapoor is widely recognized for her performance in Amole Gupte’s “Hawaa Hawaai.” The film also featured Partho Gupte and Saqib Saleem. In the movie, Kapoor played the role of Pragya Nanda.

She ventured into film production with “Kedarnath” in 2018. with Ronnie Screwvala along with Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar as co-producers. Pragya is also the co-founder of “Guy In The Sky Pictures.” Additionally, she was set to produce the film “Sharaabi” in partnership with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

--IANS

ps/