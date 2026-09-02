Prabhudeva, A R Rahman's 'Moonwalk’ to hit screens for Deepavali this year!

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The makers of director Manoj NS's 'Moonwalk', featuring actor Prabhudeva in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens for Deepavali this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs as the film will also mark the acting debut of Oscar award winning music composer A R Rahman.

Sources say that the ace music director will make a fun cameo appearance in the film.

Behindwoods Productions, while announcing the film's release for Deepavali, said the film would deliver to audiences a spectacular festive celebration filled with laughter and unforgettable family moments.

Apart from acting in it, A R Rahman has also scored the music for the film.

Apart from Prabhudeva, the film will also feature actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Dr. Santhosh Jacob, Deepa Shankar, and Ramkumar Natarajan among others.

Another highlight of the movie, sources say, will be Yogi babu appearing in 16 different roles.

Sources claim that 'Moonwalk' will seek to seamlessly blend comedy, music and dance into a vibrant cinematic celebration.

Director Manoj NS, who is also the CEO of Behindwoods, said, "Deepavali is a festival that brings families together, and we want Moonwalk to do the same. This film has been created as a celebration of happiness, laughter, music, and dance. This Diwali, our Moonwalk team happily invites family audiences to come together and experience a film that will leave them smiling."

Three tracks from the film - 'Yethu', 'Tinga' and 'Macarena' - have been released from the film so far and have received a good response from audiences worldwide.

'Mayile', the fourth song, featuring AR Rahman and Prabhudeva in it, is to be released soon.

The film features cinematography by Anoop V. Shylaja, choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia, production design by Shanoo, and costume design by Divya George and Swetha Raju.

MOONWALK, produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under the banner of Behindwoods Productions, will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Romeo Pictures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights, while Lahari has acquired the film’s music rights.

--IANS

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