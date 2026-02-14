February 14, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Prabhu Deva shares video clip of Vadivelu singing 'Pon Ondru Kanden' in Indonesia's scenic Mount Bromo!

Prabhu Deva shares video clip of Vadivelu singing 'Pon Ondru Kanden' in Indonesia's scenic Mount Bromo! (Photo Credit: Prabhu Deva/X)

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Wishing all his followers a happy Valentine's Day, actor, director and dance choreographer Prabhu Deva has now shared an adorable video clip of actor Vadivelu singing the Tamil hit number 'Pon Ondru Kanden' from the cult classic 'Padithal Mattum Podhuma' in the scenic Mount Bromo resort in Indonesia.

Taking to his X timeline to post the video clip, Prabhu Deva wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day." The clip he posted shows both the actors, who are good friends and have delivered several blockbusters together, taking a walk in a scenic location. The clip shows Prabhu Deva requesting Vadivelu to sing the number and the comedian obliges.

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva have delivered several superhit comedy entertainers together. Some of them include 'Kadhalan', 'Engal Anna', 'Manadhai Thirudivittai', 'Mr Romeo' and 'Love Birds'. The two actors are now working together after a huge gap.

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva will be seen together in a film called 'Bang Bang' after almost 25 years. Needless to say, the project has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

The film is to have music by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja.

It may be recalled that the inaugural function of the film was held in Dubai. Prabhu Deva plays a zombie hunter in the film and is shown teaming up with Vadivelu, who plays a Red Ind⁮ian.

The film, which is being directed by Sam Rodrigues, will be a full fledged action-adventure that will have all the trademark elements of a proper Prabhu Deva-Vadivelu film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography Vignesh Vasu. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by one of the best in business, Peter Hein. Editing for the film is by Antony.

Actor Bablu Prithiviraj, whose performance in the recently released Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Ace' came in for praise, will be seen playing a pivotal role in this film.

Kannan Ravi has produced this film under his well known banner of KRG Productions.

--IANS

mkr/

