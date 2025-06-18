June 18, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' director thanks Hyderabad Police for using visuals from film's teaser in road safety campaign

Hyderabad, June 18(IANS) Looking to capitalise on the phenomenal reach of the recently released teaser of actor Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' to drive home a message on road safety awareness, the Hyderabad Traffic Police department has now released a clip advocating the usage of helmet while riding two wheelers and the need to drive slow using visuals from the film's teaser.

Taking to its X timeline, the Hyderabad Traffic police released a video clip that first shows the actor zooming past in a bike without a helmet. Then, a scene from the teaser in which Prabhas is seen saying, "Drive your vehicle a bit slow" appears. It is followed by another dialogue,"As it is, our life is very fragile." It ends with Prabhas getting off the bike and taking off a helmet. The clip ends with the message "Drive slow, wear helmet."

The cops wrote, "#HYDTPweBringAwareness ℋℯ𝓁𝓁ℴ... ℋℯ𝓁𝓁ℴ....!Bandi konchem mellaga drive cheyandi darling. (Slow your vehicle down a bit, Darling. #WearHelmet #DarlingPrabhas #TheRajaSaab"

This move by the Hyderabad Traffic Police department caught the attention of a large number of citizens and fans.

It also caught the attention of director Maruthi, who is directing the 'The RajaSaab'. Thanking the police department for using his film's visuals for a good cause, the director wrote, "Yes sir perfect... thank you for using our footage in positive manner."

The teaser has made expectations from the film soar. Just the Telugu teaser of the upcoming pan Indian film has now garnered a whopping 17 million hits.

It may be recalled that director Maruthi, during the launch of the teaser, had said that the reason behind making such a grand film was to "prove that we can make a Walt Disney film in India too."

Backed by People Media Factory and produced by Viswa Prasad, The RajaSaab is slated to release on December 5, 2025 in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

mkr/

