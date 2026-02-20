Prabhas: I miss Chennai sometimes!

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Pan Indian star Prabhas, who was born in Chennai and who stayed in the coastal city before migrating to Hyderabad, has now opened up on his love for Chennai, saying he still misses the city sometimes.

The actor, who was seen interacting with the core team of the superhit Telugu film 'Couple Friendly', featuring actors Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead, told director Ashwin Chandrasekar about his love for Chennai.

Ashwin Chandrasekar asked Prabhas, "I heard you shifted here from Chennai. What is there inside you about Chennai?" To this Prabhas replied, "I was born there. I studied in Don Bosco school in Chennai. Even now, I feel Chennai. After shifting here, I forgot Tamil but Raju Master, Prabhu master are very close friends. Also, a lot of technicians are Tamil. Be it Rajasekhar master, a lot of technicians even in the Telugu film industry are Tamil. By speaking with them in Tamil, my Tamil has become better otherwise I almost forgot the language after coming here."

The actor further said, "Still, when I go to Chennai, I see Don Bosco school. I miss Chennai sometimes. I like the place a lot. In school, I used to speak correct Tamil. Now, it is there but occasionally, I will miss the right words."

For the unaware, a good portion of the Telugu film, 'Couple Friendly', is set in Chennai. The story happens in Chennai and director Ashwin Chandrasekar used the city as one of the characters in his film.

The story revolves around Mithra (Manasa Varanasi) who moves in with Shiva( Santosh Soban) because of certain circumstances. With time, both of them fall in love and they have a live-in relationship. As things begin to fall in place, Mithra tells Shiva that they should get married. But what happens then is what the film is all about.

The film has been produced by Ajay Kumar Raju of UV Concepts and is being presented by UV Creations. It has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and music by Aditya Ravindran. Editing is by Ganesh Siva while Art direction is by Michael.

--IANS

mkr/