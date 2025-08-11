August 11, 2025 11:08 PM हिंदी

Post 'Op Sindoor' success, porter recruitment drive elicits good response in J&K

Jammu, Aug 11 (IANS) After the success of 'Operation Sindoor', the porter recruitment drive organised by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Mendhar sector has generated a wave of enthusiasm and excitement among the local youth. A large number of locals from the city and adjoining border villages including Mankot, Balnoi areas are participating in this recruitment.

The idea behind recruiting porters by the Indian Army is to provide employment to unemployed youth as ‘defence porters’. The youths living in Mendhar and other border areas have appreciated this initiative and are coming forward to get themselves scanned and shortlisted for this category.

Asif Mahmood, speaking to IANS, said that those aspiring to become porters in the Army, including him are excited and energised for the recruitment.

Mazhar Iqbal praised the porter recruitment, saying “This is an important opportunity for the people living near the border.”

He said that such recruitments, which take place two to three times a year, give unemployed youth an opportunity to earn their livelihood by joining the Army.

Highlighting unemployment as the key problem of people living near the Line of Control (LoC), he said this will not only provide employment but will also help in keeping the youth away from social evils like drug addiction.

He went on to entreat the Indian Army to give youth more such chances in the near future. He also praised the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and said that the whole country stands with its Army at that time.

He said that the local people have expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for this initiative.

A couple of other participating youths demanded an increase in the number of vacancies in future and said that such recruitments should be conducted regularly so that more and more people can get employment.

