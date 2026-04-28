April 28, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Poonam Dhillon pays tribute to late Bharat Kapoor, recalls working with him in ‘landmark’ movie ‘Noorie’

Poonam Dhillon pays tribute to late Bharat Kapoor, recalls working with him in ‘landmark’ movie ‘Noorie’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon fondly remembered late actor Bharat Kapoor, and called him a “perfect co-actor” as she paid a heartfelt tribute while reminiscing about their film ‘Noorie’.

The actress shared a poster of her hit movie Noorie on her social media account and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “A total gentleman, perfect co actor, family man, decent human being, very handsome actor with a great voice … can say a lot more .. Farewell Bharat ji… my condolences to Lopa and Family.”

The actress also added, “What a landmark Film we did together.”

Poonam shared a poster of ‘Noorie’, featuring herself alongside co-stars late Bharat Kapoor and Farooq Shaikh.

Through her note, Poonam highlighted Bharat Kapoor’s warm personality and professionalism, and also recalled him as not just a talented actor but also a kind human being.

For the uninitiated, Bharat Kapoor, known for his impactful roles in Hindi cinema, passed away on April 27, reportedly due to age-related health complications.

Over the years, on the professional front, he appeared in many hits, and has often been remembered for his supporting and character roles with grey shades in projects like Noorie, Kabhie Kabhie, and many more Bollywood hits.

Talking about Noorie, the movie that released in 1979, was directed by Manmohan Krishna and produced by Yash Chopra.

The romantic drama starred Poonam Dhillon, alongside Farooq Shaikh with both as leads.

The movie also had supporting performances by Madan Puri, Bharat Kapoor, and others.

Noorie, even after 46 years of its release, is still remembered for its soulful music and emotional storyline.

–IANS

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