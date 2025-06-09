June 09, 2025 7:53 PM हिंदी

Pooja Bedi gets real about embracing peace over perfection

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress and wellness advocate Pooja Bedi has shared a deeply introspective post that challenges society's obsession with perfection.

Reflecting on the relentless demands of looking flawless, Bedi expressed her view about evolving perspective on what truly nourishes the soul. In her heartfelt note, she wrote about how perfection often pressures individuals to be everything, everywhere, all at once—with airbrushed mornings, flawless routines, and a calm exterior. But instead of subscribing to these expectations, Pooja Bedi is now learning to prioritize what feels essential and authentic.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a powerful, introspective message about choosing inner peace over the constant pressure to appear perfect. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actress reflected on how society often expects individuals to be “everything, everywhere, all at once”—with perfect skin, perfectly curated routines, and a calm demeanor through it all.

Pooja Bedi wrote, “Perfection tells us to be everything, everywhere, all at once—with flawless skin, a precise and impressively executed reality, and with unwavering grace and calm breaths. But I’m learning to choose what’s essential, not just what looks impressive. It is about giving your 100% to whatever u set your heart out do, but I don’t need to journal in gold ink, green-juice my soul, or look airbrushed by sunrise to be doing life right. If it must be a choice, I’d choose to honour energy over aesthetics, purpose over performance. It’s not about chaos vs. control—it’s about conscious choice. Perfection is a moving target. Priorities are a compass. What nourishes me matters more than what impresses them.”

"So, I chase what’s meaningful—not flawless. Because priorities create peace. Perfection just sells you stress with sparkles. Some days I shine, some days I shuffle—but always in the direction that feels true. Some days I glow. Some days I growl. Both are sacred. And that’s more than enough. #PrioritiesNotPerfection #ProgressWithSoul #AlignedNotExhausted,” she added.

Pooja Bedi, daughter of actors Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi, began her film career with Jag Mundhra's “Vishkanya” and later appeared alongside Aamir Khan in “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.” She also featured in films like “Lootere” and “Aatank Hi Aatank.”

